MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 18,051 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.84.

VZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 5,207,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.