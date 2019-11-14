MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $97,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.27.

