MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,032 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.58. 11,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,484. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

