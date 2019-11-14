MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,543 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

USB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

