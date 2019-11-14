MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 835 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 412,467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 666,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,446,000 after buying an additional 363,791 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 819,207.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 311,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valentine Ventures LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% in the third quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 232,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,445. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.