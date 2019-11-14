Mylan NV Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mylan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.97.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,215 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 312.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,769,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

