Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

NANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

