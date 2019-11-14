National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 on December 19th

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

National Australia Bank stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Several research firms have commented on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised National Australia Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie cut National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

