National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 432,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 150,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

