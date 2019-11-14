National Bank Financial Cuts Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$14.00

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PL. GMP Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Pinnacle Renewable stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.96. 44,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,363. Pinnacle Renewable has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $254.75 million and a PE ratio of 67.23.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

