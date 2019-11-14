National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$128.50 to C$133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$130.09 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of C$83.81 and a twelve month high of C$133.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion and a PE ratio of 161.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.60, for a total transaction of C$643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,475.40.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

