National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,973,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,648,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter valued at $17,018,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in National Grid by 195.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Grid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 618,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NGG stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.