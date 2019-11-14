NEM (XEM) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. NEM has a total market cap of $358.66 million and $8.03 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, CoinTiger and Cryptomate. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Kuna, Bittrex, Zaif, Bithumb, COSS, Binance, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Huobi, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Livecoin, YoBit, Liquid, Bitbns, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptomate, OKEx, Indodax, Koineks and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.