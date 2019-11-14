NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTAP. Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Longbow Research downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 179.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,904.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.