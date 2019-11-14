Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Sells $1,920,731.40 in Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NVRO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.65. 6,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,254. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 52,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nevro by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

