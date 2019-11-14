New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 30.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 3,442,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,423. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth $61,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBEV. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

