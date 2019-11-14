New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 63.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $16.05 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

