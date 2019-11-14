NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the September 30th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NF Energy Saving stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. NF Energy Saving has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NF Energy Saving from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

