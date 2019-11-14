NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BIMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 60,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. NF Energy Saving has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get NF Energy Saving alerts:

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

Read More: What is the G-20?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NF Energy Saving Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NF Energy Saving and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.