NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get NIC alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. NIC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.