Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 109,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,210. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.