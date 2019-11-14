Norcros plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NXR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.10). 42,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXR shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Norcros from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Norcros from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

