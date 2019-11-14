Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 93,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The company has a market cap of $71.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

About Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

