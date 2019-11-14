Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$29.50 to C$30.25 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated an average rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.19.

Shares of TSE NVU.UN traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$23.93 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Northview Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

