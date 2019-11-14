Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$29.50 to C$30.25 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated an average rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.19.

Shares of TSE NVU.UN traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$23.93 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.38, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Northview Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

About Northview Apartment REIT

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

