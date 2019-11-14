Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. 81,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,973. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.