Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 503,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

