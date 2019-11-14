Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

INTU traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.78. 35,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.