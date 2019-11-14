Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 762,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $105.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

