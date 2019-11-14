Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

