Novita Healthcare (ASX:NHL) Trading Down 13.7%

Novita Healthcare Ltd (ASX:NHL)’s share price traded down 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 89,619,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.02.

Novita Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:NHL)

Novita Healthcare Limited engages in the development and commercialization of healthcare technologies in Australia. The company operates through Research and Development, Healthcare/Workforce Management, and Investments segments. It offers TALI Train, a game-based training program to treat and monitor cognitive problems, such as attention difficulties in early childhood.

