Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung Sells 5,000 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $397,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $383,150.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.40. 10,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,187. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 666.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novocure in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

