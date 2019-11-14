Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Up 2%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $47.22, approximately 277 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

