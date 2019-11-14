Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Shares Up 17.8%

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) shot up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

