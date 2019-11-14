NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.99.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,633,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,943. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $211.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average is $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

