NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $184.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.99.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $211.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.