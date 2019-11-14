NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar Sells 7,163 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,014,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,594.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,644.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,473.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,257.04 and a 12-month high of $3,946.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $48.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,648,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in NVR by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in NVR by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,799.83.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

