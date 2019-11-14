Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 319,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70,975 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

