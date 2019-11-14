Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head-To-Head Review

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oconee Federal Financial and Central Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Central Federal does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Central Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 6.27 $3.72 million N/A N/A Central Federal $27.60 million 2.23 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 18.22% 4.33% 0.73% Central Federal 19.21% 16.39% 1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Federal beats Oconee Federal Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

