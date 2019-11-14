Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of OCN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 206,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,413. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Ocwen Financial news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $50,244.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,102.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Stein bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,645.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,600 shares of company stock worth $113,444 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

