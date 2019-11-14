Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $245,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,531.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,652 and have sold 109,510 shares worth $2,566,383. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 24.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 938,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. Old Republic International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

