Olin (NYSE:OLN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1,275.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 343.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,401,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.