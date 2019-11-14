Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 110.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.64. 590,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,865. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

