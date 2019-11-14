OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.07484740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016260 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

