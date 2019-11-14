Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $92,000 Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 535.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.49.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

