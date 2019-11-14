Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,806.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

