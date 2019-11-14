Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

