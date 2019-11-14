Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $587.83 million, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,087,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,720. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

