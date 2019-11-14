Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 44.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth about $28,388,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

