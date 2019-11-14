Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VolitionRX were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

Shares of VolitionRX stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. VolitionRX Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

VolitionRX Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX).

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.